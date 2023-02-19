DY Patil T20 Cup: Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank's win over RBI

Talegaon (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): India's second Test triple centurion Karun Nair starred in Canara Bank's emphatic 62-run win over RBI in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup here at the DY Patil University Ground in Talegaon on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Canara Bank posted an impressive 184 for four in their 20 overs and in response RBI team was bowled out for 122 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Nair shared a crucial 74-run second wicket stand with KV Siddarth. The stand helped lay a foundation for Canara Bank to post a big total. Siddarth made 48 of 21 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Then Nair teamed up with captain KB Pawan. Nair finished unbeaten on 95 of 60 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes. Canara Bank finished on 184 for four in their 20 overs.



In their response, RBI was well served by a 42-run second-wicket stand between Dhruv Shorey and Sumit Ghadigaonkar. But it was not enough. Thereafter wickets fell at regular intervals. For Canara Bank, the wicket-takers were Pallav Kumar Das (2-15), Darshan Misal (2-24) and Mansur Ali Khan (2-23). Nair also picked up a wicket in the only over he bowled.

There is a rest day on Sunday and the action resumes again at the DY Patil campus in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Brief scores: Canara Bank 184-4 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 95*, KV Siddarth 48) vs RBI 122/10 in 18.5 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 37, Dhruv Shorey 24; Pallav Kumar Das 2-15, Darshan Misal 2-24, Mansur Ali Khan 2-23). (ANI)

