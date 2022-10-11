ECB announces central contracts for 2022-23 season; Livingstone moves up, Jason Roy demoted

London [UK], October 11 (ANI): England white-ball veteran Jason Roy's struggles with form in the ongoing season has resulted in him being downgraded to an incremental deal while the country's T20 star Liam Livingstone has earned his first full contract in the new central contract offers for 2022-23 season announced by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

These contracts are in effect from October 1 onwards.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the Central Contract offers for England Men's international cricket for the year from 1 October 2022," said a statement from the board.

Roy has struggled for form in T20Is this year, in 11 appearances so far, he has scored only 206 runs at an average of 18.72. Only one half-century has come out of his bat, with the best individual score of 52. His form led to him being dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup squad for this year.

However, he has a better record in ODIs this year. He has scored 296 runs in eight innings across nine matches at an average of 42.28. One century and one fifty has come out of his bat, with the best score of 101*.

The system, which covers both red-ball and white-ball players, takes into account the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats in the next 12 months, whilst also recognising performances in the preceding year.

In total 30 players have received Central Contract offers - 18 England Annual Central Contracts, six England Increment Contracts, and six England Pace Bowling Development Contracts.



Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone are the two new recipients of England Annual Central Contract offers, whilst Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley are offered England Increment Contracts, their first Central Contracts.

To support the development of high-potential seam bowlers, Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher and Jamie Overton are offered Pace Bowling Development Contracts for the first time joining Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone on this form of Central Contract.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said: "I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period.

"The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport. The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world."

"I would like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming year. They will all play a pivotal role in England's efforts over the next 12 months." he concluded.

England Annual Central Contracts: Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England Increment Contracts: Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire from 1 Nov 22)

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts: Brydon Carse (Durham), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire from November 1, 2022). (ANI)

