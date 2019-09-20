England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) logo
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) logo

ECB announces men's central contracts for 2019-20 season

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:26 IST

London [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the central contract for Test and limited-overs format for the 2019-20 season.
Selectors have awarded 10 Test contracts and 12 white ball contracts. Fast bowler Jofra Archer receives an all-format contract for the first time after his successful debut in international season.
Opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a Test contract after becoming the leading top order run-scorer in the Ashes series.
Batsman Joe Denly is awarded a white-ball contract for the first time while Moeen Ali and Rashid both received white-ball contracts having had contracts across all three formats last year.
On the other hand, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, and David Willey miss out on a white-ball contract for the 2019-20 season.
In addition to Test and white ball central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of increment contracts.
Burns, Denly and Somerset's Jack Leach have been awarded increment contracts in relation to 2018-19 in recognition of their performances for the team through the contract year just finishing.
Leach and Tom Curran are recipients of increment contract for the 2019-20 year commencing from October 1.
Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB.
From February 1, 2020, the start of the ECB financial year, those on white-ball contracts will move from receiving a supplement on top of their county salary paid in full by the ECB as per Test contracted players.
Under the structure, players in both formats receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding, and fitness. Those rankings then correlate with the level of remuneration.
The contracts, which cover a 12-month period, have been awarded to the following players:
Test Match:
James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
ODI/T20:
Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Incremental:
Tom Curran, Jack Leach. (ANI)

