ECB announces schedule for England women's tour of West Indies

London [UK], November 7 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for England women's team tour of the West Indies on Monday which will kick off from December 4 onwards.

"The teams will travel to Antigua and Barbados to play three ODIs and five T20s. The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Women's Championship, with England yet to get off the mark following their 3-0 home defeat to India," said an official statement from ECB.

Director of England Women's cricket Jonathan Finch said: "We are happy to be able to release the schedule for the tour of the West Indies. It is always a great place to visit and with a new Head Coach soon to come on board it is the beginning of a new cycle for this team."

"The West Indies series sees our first overseas round of the ICC Women's Championship and it is key we get some points on the board. The tour also plays an important role in preparing for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup early next year," he added.

Sunday, December 4: 1st ODI, West Indies Women v England Women, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua, 6pm (GMT) (d/n) - 2 ICC Women's Championship points



Tuesday, December 6: 2nd ODI, West Indies Women v England Women, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua, 6pm (GMT) (d/n) - 2 ICC Women's Championship points

Friday, December 9: 3rd ODI, West Indies Women v England Women, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua, 6pm (GMT) (d/n) - 2 ICC Women's Championship points

Sunday December 11: 1st IT20, West Indies Women v England Women, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua, 10 pm (GMT)

Wednesday, December 14: 2nd T20, West Indies Women v England Women, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10pm (GMT)

Saturday, December 17: 3rd T20, West Indies Women v England Women, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10pm (GMT)

Sunday, December 18: 4th T20, West Indies Women v England Women, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10pm (GMT)

Thursday, December 22: 5th T20, West Indies Women v England Women, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10pm (GMT). (ANI)

