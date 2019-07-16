Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley will stay with the Test group in Taunton as cover.
ECB announces squad for women Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:03 IST

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): England Cricket Board">England Cricket Board (ECB) announced 13 women players squad for the upcoming Ashes Test series against Australia on Tuesday.
Kirstie Gordon, who impressed in last winter's ICC Women's World T20 before picking up a stress fracture, has been brought into the squad after taking eight wickets in the warm-up fixture between Australia and England Women's Academy.
Danni Wyatt and Jenny Gunn, who were a part of the ODI squad, will stay with England Women's Academy to take part in T20s against Australia A and Ireland, the latter fixture a replacement for Ireland's series against Zimbabwe, which was cancelled.
Australia white-washed England 3-0 in the ODI series, after registering a massive 194-run victory on July 8.
"It's obviously a very important match for us and we need to win it to stay in the series," England's skipper Heather Knight said.
"The beauty of the multi-format points series means we're still very much in the battle, a normal bilateral series that finished like the ODIs would have been finished but we can get back to 6-4 with a win in the Test match and that's exciting," she added.
Australia and England, as a part of their multi-format Ashes series, will now come face to face for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is. The one-off Test match is scheduled to commence on July 18 while T20I series will kick-off from July 26.
England Women squad is as follows: Heather Knight(c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Taylor (wk). (ANI)

