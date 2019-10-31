ECB appoints Darren Gough as bowling consultant for Test series against New Zealand

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced former seamer Darren Gough as fast bowling consultant for two Test matches during their New Zealand tour.

The 49-year-old will join the Test squad in Auckland on November 5 and will work with the seam bowling group until November 18. Before the Test matches, the team will compete in a five-match T20I series, starting from November 1.

England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood said he is delighted to have Gough on board.

"I'm delighted to have Darren on board. I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly," ECB's official website quoted Silverwood as saying.

Gough said it is a 'tremendous honour' to be asked by Silverwood and ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles to be involved in the 'elite environment'.

"It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment. I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve," Gough said.

"I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term. I can't wait to get cracking," he added. (ANI)

