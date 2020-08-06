ECB appoints Tim Macdonald as England Women's senior assistant coach

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced that former Western Australia and Tasmania seamer Tim Macdonald has been appointed as England Women's new senior assistant coach.

"Macdonald, who previously worked with Head Coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers and Western Fury, took up the role on an interim basis across the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and has since been awarded the job on a full-time basis," ECB said in a statement.

The 39-year-old joined up with the squad on Tuesday at the Incora County Ground, Derby as the group continued their summer preparations with a bio-secure training camp.

Keightley said Macdonald was a great addition across the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I've known Tim for a while and I've worked with him previously and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers," ECB's official website quoted Keightley as saying.

"He was a great addition across the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and when it came to interview he was the stand-out candidate in terms of helping the team continue their improvement," Keightley added. (ANI)

