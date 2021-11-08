ECB chief Tom Harrison flies to Pakistan to restore relations with PCB

London [UK], November 8 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has flown to Pakistan to repair the cricketing relations between the countries.

After New Zealand pulled out at the last minute, ECB had also withdrawn from the Pakistan tour in September this year.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Harrison has travelled to Pakistan to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Harrison went to Pakistan to convince Ramiz that England will tour Pakistan at the end of 2022, ESPNcricinfo reported.



In September when England cancelled the Pakistan tour, Ramiz was left disappointed with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for pulling out of their commitment.

The ECB had said in September that the mental and physical well-being of England's players and support staff remained the highest priority of ECB.

"We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments," the statement had read.

Meanwhile, PCB on Monday announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022 and will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5. (ANI)

