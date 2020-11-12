ECB condoles demise of Graham Cowdrey

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): The cricket-board">England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Kent batsman Graham Cowdrey, who passed away at the age of 56.

"The ECB is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Graham Cowdrey, the former Kent batsman, and a respected Match Referee," the ECB said in a statement.



A regular in the Kent side for more than a decade, Cowdrey played 450 matches for the county as a right-handed middle-order batsman. More recently, Cowdrey worked for the ECB as a Cricket Liaison Officer and then a Match Referee.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, extended condolences to Cowdrey's family.

"I first met Graham 30 years ago - he was always a lovely man and great company, a very good player, and was a popular and highly respected man in the game. This news is a huge shock, and he will be sorely missed by colleagues, players past and present and County cricket fans alike, particularly in Kent where people will be truly devastated. Our thoughts are with the Cowdrey family at this terrible time," Harrison said in a statement. (ANI)

