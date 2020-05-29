ECB delays start of professional domestic cricket season until August 1

London [UK], May 29 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday further delayed the start of professional domestic cricket season saying that no domestic cricket will be played before August 1.

"The specifics of the season remain subject to ongoing advice from UK Government and health experts, but the ambition remains to host domestic men's and women's cricket across England and Wales later this summer," ECB said in a statement.

"The Professional Game Group (PGG) will look to outline a number of opportunities for domestic play, which will be presented to the ECB Board in June. These plans include a number of options for both red-ball and white-ball cricket including matches played at all First Class Grounds, the use of a regional group model as well as consideration for matches played behind closed doors or with a limited number of supporters while strictly adhering to Government guidance on social distancing," it added.

The working group is also exploring options where non-televised games can be live-streamed for members and supporters, the statement read.

"As the ongoing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, these scenarios will be worked on and assessed. Learnings from the return-to-training programmes for England Men's players will be incorporated, in addition to those sourced from any international matches played behind closed doors," ECB said.

Also, the body said that the recreational game currently remains suspended until further notice - with the sole exception of the use of outdoor cricket facilities (nets and pitches) for the purpose of undertaking exercise.

The ECB will seek to progress discussions with the UK Government to begin mapping out a return, including the potential for an earlier return of junior cricket. (ANI)

