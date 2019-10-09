Mo Bobat (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)
Mo Bobat (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)

ECB names Mo Bobat as Performance Director for men's cricket

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:03 IST

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named Mo Bobat as their Performance Director for Men's Cricket.
Earlier, Bobat was in the role of Player Identification Lead and will succeed David Parsons, who left the post in July. He has studied sports science and management and is also in the process of completing a Masters in sporting directorship
Bobat will work closely with Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood and National Selector Ed Smith to support the delivery of performance plans and selection strategy.
Managing Director of England's Men's Cricket Ashley Giles said that the post is 'critical' in the development of their long-term strategy for elite performance.
"The position of Performance Director is a critical post in the development of our long-term strategy for elite performance. Mo demonstrated through his knowledge and experience that he has the attributes to take us forward in this area," ECB's official website quoted Giles as saying.
"He will be responsible for identifying our highest potential players and leading programmes that will bridge the gap between county and international cricket helping us to deliver successful, respected and inspiring England players and teams," he added
Giles said they have to develop a long-term strategy that identifies the best players in the country that can step up and excel in the international cricket arena.
"The Performance Director will work closely with our network of counties to enhance the size and quality of our talent pool and ensuring that we're jointly making decisions in each player's best long-term interests," Giles said.
"We have to develop a long-term strategy that identifies the best players in the country that can step up and excel in the international cricket arena. We will expose them to learn and perform in all conditions around the world," he added.
Bobat is delighted over his appointment and is looking forward to working closely with both Silverwood and Smith.
"I am delighted and honoured to be appointed Performance Director, at what is an exciting time for English cricket," Bobat said.
"I am looking forward to working closely with both Chris Silverwood and Ed Smith, and in doing so, supporting the performance needs of our England teams and moving us closer to achieving our aim of being the most respected team in the world," he added. (ANI)

