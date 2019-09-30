Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell
Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell

Effect of climate change on cricket a major concern, says Ian Chappell

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:39 IST

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell believes that the effects of climate change on the game of cricket is a major concern and said that measures need to be taken fast by the administrators who govern the sport.
"The effects of climate change on the game are a major concern, and the solutions rely on decisive action being taken by some annoyingly reticent politicians," Chappell wrote in an article for ESPN Cricinfo.
In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, few matches got abandoned due to rain and the game of cricket has regularly been under criticism for the number of matches that get washed out due to rain.
Chappell also believes that the increase in temperature will possibly add to the health dangers for players.
"For starters, drastic increases in temperature will add to the health dangers for players. There's nothing more frustrating than a game delayed by rain, but imagine if players are off the field because the sun burns too brightly," Chappell said.
"That is the reality if temperatures keep rising; players will need to be protected from heatstroke or more lasting skin-cancer damage. In a litigious era, cricket boards will need to proceed with caution. It's no wonder day-night matches are considered critical to Test cricket's future," he added.
The 76-year-old also expressed concern over the increasing scarcity of water throughout the world and said that water is essential for producing good quality pitches.
"Then there is the concern of rising sea levels and more ferocious weather events like devastating tornadoes and cyclones. There's also the damaging effect of reduced rainfall, which has already seen one Test-match city - Cape Town - come perilously close to running out of water in recent years. Water is integral to the proper preparation of suitable pitches, but that, of course, will remain well down the list of priorities when compared with the life or death of citizens," Chappell said.
Recently, Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish environmental activist took social media by storm with her rousing speech at the UN Climate Change Summit in New York.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. We are in the beginning of mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth - how dare you," Thunberg had said at the UN Climate Change Summit.
Greta, who has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction, began her speech by telling her audience amusingly, "My message is that we will be watching you."'
In her speech, the activist also addressed the pressing issue of the dangerous global heating across the world, saying, "I shouldn't be here. I should have been back at school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?
The Climate Change summit was hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to give a boost to the 2015 Paris Agreement and address the global climate emergency. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:53 IST

Have to make India clean to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the country needs to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the biggest way that the nation can achieve that is by ensuring cleanliness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:57 IST

Totally stand with the NRAI and IOA: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he stands with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and added that sentiments of both federations are justified.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:03 IST

AC Milan script worst Serie A start in 81 years

Milan [Italy], Sept 30 (ANI): As AC Milan lost their match against Fiorentina in the Serie A, the team scripted their worst start in the competition in the past 81 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:12 IST

'Apna Time Aayega', croons Ranveer Singh ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Premier League India official's handle on Monday shared a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh singing famous track from 'Gully Boy' to get the fans all excited for the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the competition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:31 IST

Want to be an all-rounder for the team, says Pak spinner Shadab Khan

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): As Pakistan and Sri Lanka get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, spinner Shadab Khan said he wants to become a genuine all-rounder option for the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:55 IST

Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): With a big jump of 26 places, Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved his career-best ranking after moving up to the 135th position in the latest ATP rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:20 IST

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripts history with fourth World...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripted history when she won her fourth women's 100 metres world title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:57 IST

India mixed relay team finish at 7th position in World Athletics...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): India's mixed 4x400m relay team finished at the 7th position at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:10 IST

Aston Turner likely to miss T20Is against SL, Pak

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner is likely to miss upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being ruled out for at least a month with a broken finger.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:08 IST

Manchester United confirms team's plans of signing a striker

Leeds [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed team's intention of signing a striker for the ongoing season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:48 IST

Singapore registers maiden win against ICC full member nation

Dubai [UAE], Sept 30 (ANI): Singapore scripted history on Sunday as they defeated Zimbabwe by four runs to register their maiden win against an ICC full member nation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:37 IST

Sumit Nagal clenches Buenos Aires ATP Challenger title

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Sept 30 (ANI): Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal clenched the Buenos Aires Challenger Tournament on Sunday after beating home favourite Facundo Bognis in the men's singles final.

Read More
iocl