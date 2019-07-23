Ehsan Mani appointed ICC's Financial Committee Chair

Lahore [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has been appointed Chairperson of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar appointed Mani during the ICC Annual Conference that took place last week.

"I am grateful to the ICC Chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team," Mani said in a PCB statement on Tuesday.

The committee also includes Indra Nooyi (independent director), Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI's acting secretary), Chris Nenzani (CSA President), Imran Khawaja (ICC Vice-Chairman), Earl Eddings (CA Chair) and Colin Graves (ECB chairman). Meanwhile, Manohar and ICC CEO Manu Sawhney will be the ex-officio members.

Mani, a Chartered Accountant, will return to his profession nearly after 17 years. He was also the ICC's first-ever Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee Chairman in 1996 and served until 2002.

PCB General Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer has been included in the ICC's Safeguarding Panel. Earlier, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir were named in the ICC Women's Committee as a full member and current player representatives, respectively. (ANI)

