Ellyse Perry becomes first woman cricketer to achieve double of 5000 runs, 300 wickets in international cricket

Queensland [Australia], October 2 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Saturday picked her 300th wicket in international cricket -- across all three formats of the game. As a result, Perry is now the first woman cricketer to have achieved the double of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

The 30-year-old brought up the feat as she dismissed Pooja Vastrakar in the 143rd over of the ongoing pink-ball Test against India here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.



In ODIs, Perry has 3,135 runs to her credit along with 152 wickets. While in the shortest format, the all-rounder has 1,243 runs along with 115 wickets.

Having played some positive cricket on the first two days of the pink-ball Test, the Indian batters surprisingly went into the shell on the third morning as the Mithali Raj-led side went past the 350-run mark against Australia in the opening session.

At the dinner break, India's score read 359/7 with Deepti Sharma (58*) unbeaten at the crease. Ellyse Perry dismissed Pooja Vastrakar (13) off the third delivery of the 143rd over and that saw the umpires call for the dinner break. (ANI)

