Ellyse Perry calls Annabel Sutherland a 'wonder athlete'

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): Australia's Ellyse Perry hailed Annabel Sutherland as she called the latter a 'wonder athlete'.

Sutherland is yet to make her international debut and is a surprise inclusion in Australia's 15-member squad for the T20I Tri-Series and ICC T20 World Cup.

"It's huge. She's already fulfilled a lot of that potential and it's scary to think how much further she can go," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying about Sutherland's potential.

"She's a wonderful athlete, she's got a great build, she bowls fast and into the wicket and is able to swing it," she added.

Sutherland has long been on the radar of the national selectors as she spent two years in the National Performance Squad and represented both Australia's Under-19s and Australia A.

Perry called Sutherland a 'very, very classy batter' and feels the time is only going to make her better.

"She's a very, very classy batter, plays essentially around the whole ground already. To think that she's only had such a small amount of experience at this level, but she already looks capable and comfortable," she said.

"Time is only going to make her better ... I'm really pumped that she's getting the opportunity when she is, because I think she could be one of the best we've ever produced," Perry added.

Australia will host the T20 World Cup, starting from February 21. (ANI)

