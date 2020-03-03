Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of Women's T20 World Cup

Sydney [Australia], Mar 3 (ANI): Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Tuesday was ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder sustained an injury on her right hamstring in the match against New Zealand on Monday. She was attempting to do a run-out and in the process, ended up injuring her right hamstring.

The severity of the injury means that she will also miss Australia's tour of South Africa later this month.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge, said in an official statement.

Australia's head coach Matthew Mott praised Perry for the courage she has displayed throughout the Women's T20 World Cup and expressed confidence in the Australian squad's ability to step up in her absence.

"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.

"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances," he added.

Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made.

Australia had managed to defeat New Zealand in its final group stage match to progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

