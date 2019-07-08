Ellyse Perry stays humble after record-breaking performance

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Australia's Ellyse Perry stayed humble despite giving out a record-breaking performance on Sunday during his team's massive 194-run victory over England.

Perry thwarted the English side as she achieved a figure of 7-22, best-ever ODI figures by an Australia woman. She surpassed former cricketer Shelley Nitschke's record, who has a figure of 7-24. Interestingly, Nitschke is the team's current assistant coach and was in the dugout when Perry was smashing her record.

However, Perry kept her feet on the ground as she said that during the series, there have been great performances and things just went on her way on Sunday.

"I honestly think today just went my way, which is nice, but across the series there has been some great performances and for us to start the way that we have, and be six points clear, is the absolute dream start so all of us are really chuffed and myself especially," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying.

Not only bowling, but Perry has also shown her batting ability as she played a knock of 62 runs during the second ODI and helped her side clinch a four-wicket victory. With the recent victory, Australia have whitewashed England in the three-match ODI series.

Perry also denied taking the status of the best all-rounder as she said: "You can call me what you like, but I'm not sure that's the case."

Australia and England, as a part of their multi-format Ashes series, will now come face to face for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is. The one-off Test match is scheduled to commence from 18 July while T20I series will kick-off from 26 July. (ANI)

