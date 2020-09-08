Ellyse Perry targeting comeback in series against New Zealand

Melbourne [Australia], September 8 (ANI): Australia women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry is hopeful of making a comeback into the side in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against each other.

Perry had injured her hamstring in the final group stage match of the T20 World Cup, also against New Zealand and it ruled her out of the semi-final and historic final against India at the MCG.

"Everything is tracking pretty well and we are using the next couple of weeks to make sure things keep progressing. I'm fairly unrestricted now with running, batting, bowling and it's probably just those little more specific things around match fitness and especially fielding - just getting into all different kinds of positions which are potentially compromising for the injury I had," ESPNCricinfo quoted Perry as saying.

"My preference is to play as an allrounder, that's who I am and it has always been by role. I don't want to upset the dynamics of the group if I can help it because it gives us different options when I'm playing as an allrounder, but that's a call we'll make in the next couple of weeks," she added.

After the series against New Zealand, Perry will turn up for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

"Across the series with both the T20 and one-dayers then looking ahead to the WBBL I'm sure they'll be some considerations around managing workload, making sure I play the vast majority of cricket and we don't go too hard, too soon," Perry said.

Australia women will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series on September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (ANI)

