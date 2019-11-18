Ellyse Perry to miss WBBL's next game due to shoulder injury

Sydney [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Sidney Sixers all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the next game against Hobart Hurricanes as the cricketer suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday.

The right-handed batter had landed heavily on her right shoulder while fielding during the Rebel WBBL match against the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry will be undergoing a further assessment of her injury later this week.

"Club medical staff will provide further information then, but expect Perry to miss between 1-3 weeks with the star all-rounder set to be available for the WBBL finals in December," Sydney Sixers said in an official statement.

Melbourne Renegades won the match by two wickets after they successfully chased the 140-run target against the Sixers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League. (ANI)

