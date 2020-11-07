Elton Chigumbura to retire from international cricket after Pakistan tour

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe skipper Elton Chigumbura will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan.

The all-rounder called time on his 16-year international career that began in 2004. Chigumbura has played 14 Tests and 213 ODIs, with 54 T20I matches before the start of his farewell series.





"Former @ZimCricketv captain Elton Chigumbura is set to retire from international cricket at the end of the current @TheRealPCB tour. He has made 213 ODI and 14 Test appearances, with 54 T20Is under his belt before the start of his swansong series," Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted.

The 34-year-old had accumulated 5,761 runs including two tons and 26 half-centuries and grabbed 138 wickets across all formats before the start of the T20I series against Pakistan. He also led Zimbabwe in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

He is only the second player from Zimbabwe to achieve a double of 4000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket, after Grant Flower.

He played a vital role in his side's famous upset victory over Australia in the 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in which he returned bowling figures of 3/20 from three overs.

He also represented Zimbabwe in two editions of the U19 Cricket World Cup, in 2002 and 2004, featured in the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and led his side in the 2015 edition of the tournament. (ANI)

