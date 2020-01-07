Elyse Villani focuses to control the controllable

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 7 (ANI): As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is inching closer, Australia's Elyse Villani said selection for the tournament is not playing on her mind and wants to focus on things she can control.

"Not really. That's something I can't control, and I've been working really hard on focusing on what I can control," Cricket.com.au quoted Villani as saying.

Villani was dropped from Australia's limited-overs squad in September last year. The Victorian opener played a knock of 99 runs on Tuesday against Western Australia.

Villani said she is 'really enjoying batting' at the moment and having a lot of fun.

"I'm just really enjoying batting at the moment and spending a lot of time in the nets. I feel really sorry for (Victoria assistant coach) Dulip Samaraweera, I've probably thrown his shoulder out but I'm just really enjoying batting at the moment and being around the Vic girls," she said.

"I'm having a lot of fun and I think that's the most important thing. I always like to bat but I've really being enjoying it the second half of this season, I feel like I've gotten to where I want to get to," Villani added. (ANI)

