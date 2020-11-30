Emirates Cricket Board launches Domestic 'D20' 20-over tournament

Sharjah [UAE], November 30 (ANI): After the resounding success of the Emirates D10 tournament, Emirates Cricket Board, in partnership with ITW Consulting, announced the inaugural Emirates Domestic 'D20' tournament on Monday.



The D20 tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium starting December 6, where six teams will compete through 33 games including the final on December 24.



Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said: "Following on from our successful hosting of the Emirates D10 tournament during July and August of this year, it is my pleasure to announce that the Emirates Cricket Board has finalised a domestic D20 (20-over) tournament. This initiative is an integral step in promoting and developing the sport in the UAE."

"Matches will be witnessed by UAE Cricket's Director of Cricket, Robin Singh as well as by members of our national selection committee with a view of consideration for future selection (to represent the UAE). Our thanks goes to ITW Consulting, as partners of both our D10 and now our D20 tournament, their continued commitment to promoting and highlighting our domestic talent is exceptionally encouraging and we are excited to, through them, take our talents to the cricket-loving world through various streaming services," added Al Zarooni.

As with the well-received Emirates D10 tournament, the teams will comprise of a mix of the Emirates most talented senior and up-and-coming male players. All matches will be broadcast live across various regions utilising varied streaming and social media platforms.

"In any sport, identifying critical talent is extremely important. Catching them young and grooming them deliberately and professionally within a conducive environment goes a long way in building a strong national team," commented Tayeb Kamali, selection committee chairman, Emirates Cricket.

"The 20-over format is a well-established and highly popular format of the game that is played around the world at international levels. We are confident that this tournament will help identify promising cricket talent who can then be further trained and integrated into the UAE national team. We look forward to 12-days of thrilling, competitive cricket," added Kamali. (ANI)

