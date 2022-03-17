Eng batting coach praises Root for his unbeaten ton on Day 1 of 2nd Test against WI

Bridgetown [Barbados], March 17 (ANI): England batting coach Marcus Trescothick praised skipper Joe Root for his fiery knock against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

At Stumps, England's score read 244/3 with Joe Root currently standing unbeaten at the crease at the score of 119.

"Great day, really positive day for us. To be in this position, we are very happy where we are. We had a great platform to go from. To put the West Indies bowlers under pressure, it was a great partnership," said Marcus Trescothick after the play on Day 1 ended.

"[On Root] To have the discipline and the approach, it's a real example for everyone else in the side. To get a hundred last week and repeat it again, it's superb to watch. [Conditions] We expected it to do a bit early, there was spongy bounce throughout the day," he added.

Opting to bat first, the Three Lions got off to a horrendous start as they lost Zak Crawley in the fourth over of the match by Jayden Seales, with the team's total at 4/1. Opener Alex Heels was then joined by Root and played a brief stint.

Heels was removed by Veerasammy Permaul after scoring 30 runs. Later, Lawrence came to the crease and built a huge partnership with Root. The duo anchored the innings and kept on thrashing the West Indies bowlers on every side of the ground and got the 200-run mark.

The hosts finally got a sigh of relief when Jason Holder dismissed Lawrence after scoring 91 runs, with the team's total at 244/3. (ANI)