Eng vs Aus, 1st T20: Fiery Wood and Rampant Hales oust Aussie by 8 runs

Perth [Australia], October 9 (ANI): In a nail-biting encounter at the Optus Stadium, England held their nerves to oust Australia by eight runs in a run-fest match on Sunday.

David Warner scored 73 off 44 and notched another fifty against the English team but failed to take his team across the line as Mark Wood claimed three wickets while giving just 34 runs in his four overs.

Chasing a target of 209 runs, the Aussie inning started on a bad note as Cameron Green was dismissed in the second over of the match to make his day on the ground more frustrating.

Mitchell Marsh walked onto the crease to partner David Warner, with Steve Smith making way for the all-rounder in the playing eleven.

Warner and Marsh added 71 runs in just 44 balls to give Australia a chance of having a crack at the total. The duo set an excellent platform for the remaining batters to throw around their bat to chase down the target.

Adil Rashid came in the 9th over to dismiss Marsh as he cleaned the right-handed batter who was looking to take on the bowler. Aaron finch walked in at number four but could not make a significant contribution and was runout for 12 runs.

David Warner took on the role of the aggressor and kept the scoreboard running, keeping Australia in the game. He found an able partner in Marcus Stoinis who cleared the ropes thrice in his brief stay of 15-balls. The batter scored 35 off just 15 balls before being dismissed by Mark Wood.

The much-talked-about all-rounder Tim David could not open his account as he was sent back by Wood, who was in midst of a fiery bowling spell making life difficult for Aussie batsmen.

David Warner kept seeing batters walking back to the pavilion searching for a partner to take on the English bowlers but soon perished in an attempt to keep Austraila in the hunt. Perhaps the turning point of the match, Wood got the better of the opener and dismissed him for a well-made 73 off 44 balls.



Matthew Wade, the designated finisher for the Aussie team did show some promise but was dismissed by Sam Curran for 21 runs almost ending the hopes of the Aussie team at the Perth stadium.

Danielle Sam and Nathan Ellis were dismissed soon by Reece Topley and Curran to assure the visitors of the win.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and invited England to bat first not knowing what was in store for them.

Buttler and Hales, who had been selected ahead of Phil Salt, had a wonderful opportunity to overcome a depleted Australia attack on a fast Optus Stadium field.

With a furious assault in the first over against Cameron Green, whose debut international game on his home field had a dismal start, Buttler showed that he had recovered from a bothersome calf ailment.

Buttler was at his spectacular best when in full attack mode, launching a barrage of powerful strokes all around the wicket, including two sensational scoops in the fifth over against a frustrated Kane Richardson.

Hales, in contrast, got off to a slow start before finding his touch as the two combined for 58 runs during the powerplay. After that, there was no respite as Buttler launched legspinner Mitchell Swepson for back-to-back sixes. Before Buttler was eventually bowled by Nathan Ellis in the 12th over, they reached a century stand in just nine overs.

Then, Hales grabbed control in a manner reminiscent of his BBL dominance, almost definitely securing his place in England's T20 World Cup lineup.

Alex Hales smashed 84 off 51 while Butler scored 68 off 32 balls also sharing a 132-run opening stand in just 11 overs.

Nathan Ellis was the only bowler who was not smashed around the ground as he managed to take three wickets for just 20 runs from his four overs.

Brief Score: England 208/6 (Alex Hales 84, Jos Butler 68; Nathan Ellis 3/20) vs Australia 200/9 (David Warner 73, Mitchell Marsh 35; Mark Wood 3/34) (ANI)

