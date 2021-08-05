Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Bumrah, Shami star as visitors take honours on Day 1

Nottingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Mohammed Shami took three as England was bundled out for 183 in the first innings on Day 1 of the first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.

At stumps, India's score reads 21/0 and the visitors are currently trailing by 162 runs. For Virat Kohli's side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently unbeaten on 9 and 9 respectively.

After bundling out England for 183, India openers Rohit and Rahul provided a solid start to the visitors and the duo ensured that India does not lose any wicket before stumps.

Earlier, resuming the final session at 138/4, England lost the wicket of Dan Lawrence (0) in the very first over as he gave his wicket away to Mohammed Shami. Jos Buttler (0) was unable to get off the mark and he was sent back to the pavilion by Jasprit Bumrah and England was left reeling at 145/6.

Joe Root (64), Ollie Robinson (0), and Stuart Broad (4) perished in quick succession and England was quickly reduced to 160/9 in the 60th over. Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 27, but England's innings folded for 183 in the 66th over.



Earlier, Dominic Sibley (18) and Jonny Bairstow (29) were dismissed in the second session as England was reduced to 138/4 At the tea break on Day 1, Root (52 ) was unbeaten at the crease. Mohammed Shami removed Sibley and Bairstow in the second session.

Resuming the second session at 61/2, England lost the wicket of Dominic Sibley (18) in the third over of the session as he handed a simple catch to KL Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Jonny Bairstow then joined skipper Joe Root in the middle.

Root and Bairstow played with caution but upon the introduction of Ravindra Jadeja, the Three Lions skipper started to look more proactive. Both batsmen were playing well, but right on the cusp of tea break, Shami dismissed Bairstow (29) and England was reduced to 138/4.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers as England lost two wickets in the first session. England was 61/2 at lunch with Sibley (18*) and Joe Root (12*) unbeaten at the crease. For India, Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket each in the first session.

Brief Scores: England 183 all out (Joe Root 64, Jonny Bairstow 29, Jasprit Bumrah 4-46); India 21/0 (Rohit Sharma 9*, KL Rahul 9*). (ANI)

