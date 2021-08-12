Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: England release batsman Ollie Pope

London [UK], August 12 (ANI): The England team management on Thursday announced the decision to release batsman Ollie Pope from the squad for the second Test against India at the Lord's and the youngster will head back to play for Surrey in the Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire.

Taking to Twitter, England Cricket wrote: "Batsman @OPope32 has been released from our Test squad for the second Test against India. Pope will play for @surreycricket in their Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire."



The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the team squad as a cover for the second Test against India, beginning on Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Spinner Dominic Bess left the squad and returned to Yorkshire as well. "Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as cover for the second Test against India. Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning," the ECB said in an official statement.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind. (ANI)

