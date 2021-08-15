Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Joe Root delivers masterclass at Lords, as hosts lead by 27 (Stumps, Day 3)

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root firmly stood his ground as the Indian bowling attack managed to get the last 7 wickets they needed on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At stumps, England is all out at 391 as they lead the visitors by 27 runs. Joe Root remained unbeaten for the hosts at the crease with a brilliant 180 off 321. Jonny Bairstow helped his captain with his crucial 51 run innings. The third session saw Indian bowlers scalping five wickets in the form of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and, James Anderson.

Resuming the third session from 314/5, Indian bowlers hit the deck hard and created some opportunities here and there. But it was the round the wicket delivery that again did the trick for India, as Ishant Sharma located the edge before it was taken at first slip by Kohli who pounced low with fingers just under the ball. Moeen Ali's comeback innings was ended after making 27 runs off of 72 balls.

In his next ball, Ishant delivered a beautiful delivery round the wicket to see off Curran on a golden duck, as the ball took the thick edge from English all-rounder and safely landed into the hands of Rohit Sharma.

Siraj then struck to trap Ollie Robinson in front of the wicket with a fuller delivery. Later, in the horror of mix-up, Joe Root had to sold Mark Wood up the river as the strong throw from Ravindra Jadeja saw the latter getting run out.

In the last ball of the day, Mohammed Shami came clutch for the visitors as he made sure that England batters don't add any runs to the score on day 4. He clipped the top off of James Anderson.

Brief Scores: India 364; England 391/10 (Joe Root 180, Jonny Bairstow 51, Mohammed Siraj 4-94). (ANI)