Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rahane, Pujara fall as hosts edge ahead going into final day (Stumps, Day 4)

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara were resolute on Day 4 as they kept visitors in-game after eventually losing their wickets to clinical English bowlers of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At stumps, India's score read 181/6 after 82 overs in the second innings, leading the hosts by 154 runs. India's maverick wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (14 off 29) and Ishant Sharma (4 off 10) are currently unbeaten at the crease ahead of the final day of the Test.

Resuming from 105/3, Rahane was dropped on 31 after the right-hander cut one from Moeen hard and it went low to point. Bairstow had both his hands to it but the ball eventually spilled out.

In the 72nd over of the innings, Mark Wood again did the trick for England as he removed formidable Pujara with an absolutely unplayable delivery. Pujara added 100 runs for the 4th wicket with Rahane as he walked back after an epic 45 off 206.

Soon, Ali's persistence paid off as he got Ajinkaya Rahane after an edge leads the ball to the keeper. Indian vice-captain departed for 61 off 146 balls with the match turned on its head.



All-rounder Jadeja's stay at the crease was shortened by Ali after the off-spinner beat the outside edge and just pinged off stump as India's situation got bad from worse quickly.

After plenty of chat from players of both sides about the state of the light at Lord's play for Day 4 was eventually called off.

Before the wicketless second session, England had a flying start to the day as pacer Mark Wood dismissed India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while Sam Curran sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion as the visitors were put on the back foot. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 18 runs for the first wicket, but the partnership was broken in the 10th over as Mark Wood sent Rahul (5) back to the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma (21) might have dispatched Mark Wood for a six while playing a pull shot, but the same led to his dismissal in the very same over and India was reduced to 27/2. Later, Sam Curran sent Kohli (20) back to the pavilion.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 181/6 (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mark Wood 3-40); England 391. (ANI)

