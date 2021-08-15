Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rahul, Rohit and Virat fall as hosts gain upper hand (Lunch, Day 4)

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood dismissed India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while Sam Curran sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion as the visitors were put on the back foot in the opening session of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At lunch break on Day 4, India's score read 56/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (3*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) currently unbeaten at the crease. The visitors have extended their lead to 29 runs.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 18 runs for the first wicket, but the partnership was finally broken in the 10th over as Mark Wood sent Rahul (5) back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma (21) might have dispatched Mark Wood for a six while playing a pull shot, but the same led to his dismissal in the very same over and India was reduced to 27/2.



Kohli and Pujara got together at the crease and the duo kept moving the scoreboard slowly and steadily. Both batsmen put on 28 runs for the third wicket, but the stand came to an end in the 24th over as Sam Curran sent Kohli (20) back to the pavilion. In the end, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane ensured India does not lose more wickets.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 56/3 (Rohit Sharma 21, Virat Kohli 20, Mark Wood 2-16); England 391. (ANI)

