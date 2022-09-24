ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Half-centuries by Mandhana, Deepti propel India to 169 against England

London [UK], September 24 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana's half-century followed by Deepti Sharma's crucial knock of unbeaten 68 helped India post 169 runs against England in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series on Saturday at Lord's cricket ground here.

For India, Mandhana scored 50 runs while Deepti played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs which helped India to post a respectable total.

Put to bat first, India got off to a bad start as they suffered huge blows under 10 overs. England pacer Kate Cross gave a brilliant breakthrough to her team as she dismissed Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession.

After skipper Harmanpreet's dismissal Mandhana held the fort for India and tried to anchor the innings while getting little support from other batters.

India was 29 for 4 and under huge pressure when Smriti Mandhana showed her class again and completed a terrific half-century in 77 balls. However, her terrific innings came to an end as she failed to read a Cross delivery which resulted in a pure bowled out, leaving India tottering at 87 for 5.



Deepti Sharma then kept the momentum going for the 'Women in Blue' while taking singles. In the 26th over of the innings, India's score went beyond the 100-runs mark.

In the 29th over of the innings, Dayalan Hemalatha was sent back to the pavilion after scoring two runs in 17 balls. The right-handed batter Pooja Vastrakar then came out to bat on the crease.

While playing a gritty knock Deepti also brought up her half-century in 78 balls in the 38th over of the match.

Charlotte Dean gave India another blow as she dismissed Vastrakar and sent her back to the pavilion after scoring 22 runs.

India stalwart Jhulan Goswami then came to bat on the crease in her career's last international outing. Jhulan received a Guard of Honour from both teams while she came out to bat at Lord's ground. However, Freya Kemp ended Jhulan's stint as she bowled her out. Jhulan fell to a first-ball duck in her last ODI.

Renuka Singh then came out to bat. Sophie Ecclestone gave India the last blow by bundling out the Women in Blue. Deepti played till the end to propel India to put 169 onboard against England in the third ODI of three-match series.

Brief score: India 169 (Smriti Mandhana 50, Deepti Sharma 68*; Kate Cross 4-26) vs England. (ANI)

