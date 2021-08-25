Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Anderson, Robinson rock visitors after dismissing top-order (Lunch, Day 1)

Headingley [UK], August 25 (ANI): James Anderson made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session of the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

Ollie Robinson also struck in the opening session as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (18) on the cusp of lunch break and the visitors were left reeling. At lunch interval, India's score reads 56/4 with Rohit Sharma (15*) unbeaten at the crease. The first session saw 56 runs being scored from 25.5 overs.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as KL Rahul (0) was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the very first over of the innings. The right-handed batsman chased a wide delivery, and he ended up handing a simple catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Cheteshwar Pujara (1) had the same fate as he also followed a wide delivery and India was rocked early, being reduced to 4/2 in the fifth over. Kohli then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo put on 17 runs for the third wicket, however, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli (7) went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch, reducing India to 21/3.

Rahane then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo revived the innings, putting together 35 runs for the fourth wicket, but right on the cusp of lunch break, Ollie Robinson removed Rahane (18).

Earlier, Virat Kohli-led India won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test. India named an unchanged line-up. On the other hand, England made two changes, as the hosts brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in place of Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.

Brief Scores: India 56/4 (Rohit Sharma 15*, Ajinkya Rahane 18, James Anderson 3-6) vs England. (ANI)