Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Hosts bowled out for 290 in first innings

London [UK], September 3 (ANI): Indian bowlers bundled England on 290 in their first innings as the hosts lead visitors by 99 in the fourth Test against India at the Kennington Oval on Friday.

Things looked pretty grim in the morning session when they were struggling at 62/5, but the middle and lower middle-order batsmen stitched some useful partnerships to help England bounce back from that situation.

England's score read 290 -- leading by 99 runs. Pope and Woakes mixed caution with aggression as they contributed vital 50s. The last-wicket stand just extended things for a little bit longer than Virat Kohli and his troops would have liked.

Initially, it was the partnership between Bairstow and Pope that steadied the ship, and then it were the contributions from Pope and Woakes that helped England stretch that lead closer to the 100-run mark.

Thakur took the all-important wicket of Pope after which Jadeja bowled Ollie. Pope went back pavilion after scoring a gritty 81. Woakes then stepped up and scored a quick 50 before getting run out.

Off the action, Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- invaded the pitch again on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test. The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.

Brief Scores: India 191; England 290 (Pope 81, Woakes 50; Umesh 3/76) (ANI)