Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Jarvo 69 arrested on 'suspicion of assault' after he invades pitch at Oval

London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- who invaded the pitch on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England here at the Kennington Oval on Friday has been arrested on suspicion of assault as he collided with Jonny Bairstow.

The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.



It was the third time in the series Jarvis has run onto the pitch. While it is understood that, on at least one previous occasion, the club involved simply ejected him from the ground, stewards at The Kia Oval held him until police arrived to make his arrest, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A statement from the Met Police read: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station."

On Stumps India's score reads 43/0. England recovered very well from being 62/5 on day two, while India got through to Stumps without losing a wicket. (ANI)

