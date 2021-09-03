Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Pope and Bairstow keep hosts in the game after Umesh's burst (Lunch, Day 2)

London [UK], September 3 (ANI): England batsmen Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow put on 77 to bat the hosts right back into the fourth Test against India at the Kennington Oval on Friday. With the opening day seeing the Indian bowlers slowly clawing back into the game, it was important for the hosts to have a good start to the opening session of the second day. While the Indian bowlers started well, the duo of Pope (38*) and Bairstow (34*) brought the hosts back into the session.

At lunch, England's score read 139/5 -- trailing by 52 runs with five wickets in the bag. Both the batsmen mixed caution with aggression as Umesh Yadav clearly looked the most impressive of the Indian bowlers as he picked the wickets of Dawid Malan (31) and Craig Overton (1) to keep the visitors in the game.

While the morning didn't start that well for the Englishmen, it was Pope and Bairstow who put their head down and ensured that the hosts didn't lose any further wickets. Umesh though kept bowling a testing line and was on the money on most occasions.



In fact, Jasprit Bumrah too bowled well and was unfortunate to miss the edge of the bat on a number of instances. While Bumrah failed to add to his two wickets in the morning session, Umesh added two to the one prized wicket of Joe Root that he had picked on the opening evening.

Off the action, Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- invaded the pitch again on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test.

The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.

Earlier, English county Yorkshire had confirmed that pitch invader Jarvo 69 has been banned for life from entering the stadium. Jarvo 69 had invaded the pitch again on the third day of the third Test between India and England. The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed.

Brief Scores: India 191; England 139/5 (Pope 38*; Umesh 3/49) (ANI)

