Eng vs Ind: Bumrah, Jadeja steal show as visitor needs 2 wickets to win 4th Test (Tea, Day 5)

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): In what is panning out to be a thrilling day of Test cricket, India took the honours in the second session of the fifth day in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah put the visitors on the cusp of the famous comeback victory against England and gaining the series lead.

With the match accelerating towards its conclusion, England started the second session two wickets down with a set batter in Haseeb Hameed at the crease and their in-form batter alongside him in Joe Root. Two hours later, they are eight down.

At Tea, England's score read 193/8 going into the last session of the match with two wickets in the bag. England lost 6 for 62 in 25.1 overs during the afternoon session.

Just after the lunch, it was Jadeja who pushed hosts onto the back foot as he took the priced scalp of Hameed by beating him and knocking the top of off stump. The England batsman struggled to score all morning, adding just 19 runs to his overnight score in 102 balls.

Ollie Pope, who came into bat at five, failed to leave a mark as he became the 100th wicket of Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket after scoring two runs. The Indian bowler cleaned Pope on an inswinging delivery to leave the hosts in deep trouble. Bumrah became the fastest Indian seamer to reach the landmark of 100 Test wickets in his 24th Test - Kapil Dev previously led the way, reaching it in his 25th.

In his next over Bumrah struck again as he crashed the 142 kph reverse inswinging yorker into the base of the stumps to send Jonny Bairstow back into the pavilion for a duck. Moeen Ali soon followed Bairstow into the pavilion for a duck as he threw his wicket to Jadeja for the second time in the match. England all-rounder pushed forward tentatively and gave an inside edge to Suryakumar Yadav at short leg.

England skipper Joe Root tried to hold the charge against Indian bowlers with Chris Woakes on another side with the duo passing the 30 run mark but Thakur who returned to bowling on 81st over struck immediately with the old ball to break the stand. With the back of a length delivery, Root looked to run it down to the third man, but it got an inside edge of him and crashed into the leg stump. Root went back after scoring 36.

Just before Tea, Umesh Yadav got the key wicket of Woakes, caught by one of the two fielders catching at short midwicket. Craig Overton is currently unbeaten at the crease as the second session came to an end.

On Sunday, openers Hameed and Burns had provided England with a solid start in the final session after India were bowled out for 466 in the second innings.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 466 all out (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61; Chris Woakes 3-83); England 290 and 193/8 (Haseeb Hameed 63, Rory Burns 50; Jasprit Bumrah 2-24). (ANI)