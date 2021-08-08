Eng vs Ind: First Test ends in draw as rain washes out day five

Nottingham [UK], August 8 (ANI): The first Test between England and India ended in a draw after Day five of the match was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

It was the first match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 cycle. The start of day five got delayed twice after an early Lunch and Test was taken as rain played a spoilt sport.

India needed just 157 runs to win the first Test on day five but no play was possible due to rain. The visitors scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session on Saturday.

India got off to a cautious start but eventually lost KL Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings.



Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge.

The England skipper came into bat when the hosts were struggling in the game.

In the second session on Saturday, India picked three wickets but Root kept on scoring at a decent rate to keep England in the game.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 303; India 278 and 52/1 (KL Rahul 26, Cheteshwar Pujara 12*; Stuart Broad 1-18) (ANI)







