Eng vs Ind, Lord's Test: Top team effort, says R Ashwin

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): India put on a scintillating show on the final day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground against England on Monday to register a 151-run win. And spinner R Ashwin felt it was a complete team effort.



Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys."



India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also called it a team effort and wrote: "Super team effort and a memorable victory! Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket. #InItTogether #IndvsEng."





If Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with bat and ball (3/33 and 34*), Mohammed Siraj (4/32) wasn't ready to miss the opportunity to shine at the Home of Cricket as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



It all started with the mind-blowing 89-run 9th wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami (56*) and Bumrah that set the game up and swung the momentum right in India's favour from a position wherein the hosts were looking favourites to take the game. Once the Indian team declared the innings, the morale of the team was sky-high and it was visible from the moment they stepped onto the field in the second session on Monday.



Bumrah struck in the very first over in England's second innings to send back Rory Burns and that was the beginning of what turned out to be one of the best shows of fast bowling from the Indian team in recent times. To pick 10 wickets with all of them going to pacers on a wicket that was taking turn showed the kind of dominance that the Indian fast bowlers displayed.



While Siraj and Bumrah were the leaders, Ishant Sharma (2/13) and Shami (1/13) cannot be ignored for putting in the right support. It would have been an icing on the cake if Siraj had managed to take a hat-trick at the Lord's, but he just missed out after picking two off two deliveries. (ANI)

