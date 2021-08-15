Eng vs Ind: Mohammed Siraj opens up about his 'finger on lips' celebration

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): After taking four wickets in England's first innings, India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday opened up about his 'Finger on Lips' celebration style.

Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

When asked about his new celebration style, Siraj after the close of play, said "The celebration style is for haters (critics), as they used to say a lot of things about me, that I cannot do this thing....So I thought of answering them with my ball."

The India pacer bowled consistently at one length and focused on accuracy to dismantle the English batting lineup.



"Fast bowlers play an important role in England. We were bowling at consistent lengths. Our plan was to bowl consistently at one length," said Siraj

"I was looking to bowl at one spot consistently even during my Ranji Trophy days. My simple plan was to not try much hit at one spot consistently," he added.

Explaining the reason behind bowling the bouncer to Jonny Bairstow, Siraj said, "The wicket wasn't helping that much so we planned to use a bouncer as after the next eight overs, a new ball would have been taken. So the plan was to bowl short balls."

England lead by 27 runs and when India take on the field on Sunday, the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible in the second innings.

"The wicket has improved for batting we will look to put on runs on the board. We try to score as many runs as possible," said Siraj. (ANI)

