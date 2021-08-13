Eng vs Ind: Team India 'happy' to be part of Red for Ruth day at Lord's

London [UK], August 13 (ANI): Team India was happy to be a part of 'Red for Ruth' day on the second day of the Lord's Test against England on Friday.

Andrew Strauss and children supported by the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation rang the five-minute bell to kickstart day two of the Test match at the Home of Cricket.

"Happy to be a part of #RedForRuth #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted while replying to a Lord's Cricket Ground tweet.



In 2018, Ruth Strauss, wife of Andrew Strauss the former England cricket captain, was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers. Ruth died on December 29, 2018. She was 46-years-old and mother to two children -- then aged 10 and 13.

In her memory, Andrew Strauss launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation to provide emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent and to raise awareness of the need for more research and collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers.

Coming back to the action, India did not have the best of starts on the second day as they lost overnight batsmen KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane early to bring the hosts right back in the game. (ANI)

