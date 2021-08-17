Eng vs Ind: To not being able to see off Day 5 very frustrating, says Root after Lord's defeat

London [UK], August 17 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root has admitted that not being able to see off the final day of the Lord's Test against India was very frustrating.

England collapsed on the final day of the second Test to hand India a memorable 151-run win and with this, the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Unfortunately we couldn't quite manage to see out today which is very frustrating. But there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the series. We went from a very strong position where we looked like we would win the game to losing. More than anything, just got a few things wrong. That partnership, they did pretty well," said Root during the post-match presentation.



"But lots of things I'd do differently if given an opportunity. His attitude (Wood), the way he goes about things.. Mo's come back well. There are things we can take from this game. We're used to playing five-match series. Important not to panic and stay calm. So good to have the crowds back to sporting arenas in general," he added.

At the start of Day 5, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors.

England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs. (ANI)

