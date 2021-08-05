Eng vs Ind: Visitors have a lot of bases covered, have to raise our game, says Trescothick

Nottingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): England batting coach Marcus Trescothick has said the Indian bowling attack has all bases covered and they are the most potent as compared to older times. Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Shami took three as England was bundled out for 183 in the first innings on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.

"They are the most potent in comparison to where they have been for the past few years. They have a lot of bases covered. You can see the guys are not playing, how much quality they have also. They have a good stock currently. They don't get to the World Test Championship final for no reason. We saw them go to Australia and perform there, so it's no surprise to us," said Trescothick during a virtual press conference after the first day's action.

"It's just challenging and we know it's a real contest, we have to raise our game to match up against their skills. We have that ability, it's just making sure we do it better than we have done today," he added.



When asked how disappointed he is with England being bundled out for 183, Trescothick said: "Of course we're disappointed not to get more runs on the board. There were times we were playing well and getting right on top of the game and then obviously we lost wickets in clusters so it turned on its head quite quickly."

"But I'm not worried. I see these guys play and practice and you see the talent they have. We've got to keep remaining positive. Today has not been the ideal day, of course, but that doesn't define how the rest of the game or the rest of the series is going to go. We'll go away, lick our wounds and find a way to try and get back in the game," he added.

At stumps on Day One, India's score read 21/0 and the visitors are currently trailing by 162 runs. For Virat Kohli's side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently unbeaten on 9 and 9 respectively.

"It's probably not [appropriate preparation], no. Of course, you would want them to play a certain amount of red-ball cricket going into it. Scheduling is always an issue. We'd love to get more time into them at the crease, bowling with the red ball, facing the red ball. We would love the preparation to be slightly better. But it's not the way it is, so you have to get into it in a different fashion," said Trescothick.

"We all appreciate that trying to get all the cricket in across the whole summer, county teams, The Hundred, all these competitions going on, there's no easy solution to get this right and something always has to give," he added. (ANI)

