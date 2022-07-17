Eng vs Ind: Visitors win toss and opt to field in 3rd ODI; Siraj replaces Bumrah in Playing XI

Manchester [UK], July 17 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against England in the third and final ODI, here at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah had to miss out from the Playing XI due to a niggle and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said, "We are gonna bowl first. IT looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learnings from the last game. We bowled well in the limited overs, the T20 series as well. Hopefully, we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle, Siraj comes in."



On the other hand, England skipper Jos Buttler said, "We would have looked to bat. It is great for the series it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team."

The three-match ODI series has been levelled at 1-1 and the third ODI will be deciding the winner of the series.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. (ANI)

