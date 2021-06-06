Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Southee scalps six as visitors extend lead to 165 after Burns show

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Pacer Tim Southee scalped six wickets in the first innings while Rory Burns registered a ton for England as New Zealand extended their lead to 165 runs on Day Four of the ongoing first Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At stumps on Day Four, New Zealand's second innings score read 62/2 and the visitors have extended their lead to 165 runs. For the Kiwis, Tom Latham (30*) and Neil Wagner (2*) are unbeaten at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 103 runs, New Zealand openers Latham and Devon Conway saw out the new ball. While the run-scoring was slow, both players kept the England bowlers at bay. The openers put on 39 runs for the first wicket and England finally got the breakthrough in the 19th over of the second innings as Ollie Robinson clean bowled Conway (23). Skipper Kane Williamson (1) failed to leave the mark with the bat as he was adjudged leg-before wicket on a ball bowled by Robinson.

Nightwatchman Neil Wagner next came out to the middle and along with Latham, he ensured that New Zealand reach stumps with eight wickets in hand.



Earlier, resuming Day Four at 111/2, England was given a major blow at the start of the day as overnight batsman Joe Root (42) was sent back to the pavilion by Kyle Jamieson. Ollie Pope then joined Burns in the middle and the duo put on 29 runs for the fourth wicket, but the stand was cut short by Southee, as he dismissed Pope (22) in the 53rd over. Soon after, Dan Lawrence (0) and James Bracey were also sent back to the pavilion by Southee, reducing England to 140/6.

Robinson then joined Burns in the middle and both batsmen ensured that the side does not lose more wickets before the lunch interval, taking the team score to 164/6 with the hosts still trailing by 214 runs. After the lunch break, both Robinson and Burns fought it out and they saw off the first hour pretty easily after the interval.

The 63-run stand for the seventh wicket was finally ended in the 85th over by Southee as he had Robinson (42) caught at the hands of Jamieson at fine-leg. In the very next over, Mark Wood was dismissed for a duck by Jamieson, and England was reduced to 207/8. Stuart Broad (10) also failed to stay at the crease for a long time as he was clean bowled by Neil Wagner and this brought number eleven, James Anderson, to the crease.

Burns who continued to play a lone hand for the hosts, brought up his third century in Test cricket in the 94th over of the innings. After reaching the landmark, Burns increased the pace of his run-scoring and he started scoring boundaries at his own will. Burns (132) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Southee and England was bowled out for 275 and New Zealand gained a lead of 103 runs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 378 and 62/2 (Tom Latham 30*, Devon Conway 23, Ollie Robinson 2-8); England 275 all out (Rory Burns 132, Joe Root 42, Tim Southee 6-43). (ANI)

