Eng vs NZ: Guys just trying to soak up history at Lord's, says Jamieson

London [UK], May 31 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has said the Lord's Cricket Ground can be overwhelming for cricketers and currently every member of his side is just trying to soak up the ground and its history.

New Zealand and India will lock horns in the finals of the WTC, beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Before that, New Zealand will also play two-match Test series against England, beginning June 2 at Lord's.

"First time today so that was a pretty cool experience to try and soak in everything about the ground and the history that comes with it. Just walking through the Long Room and going to the nets and standing out in the middle and even just getting used to the slope," stuff.co.nz quoted Jamieson as saying.



"There were a few photos taken, even Ross Taylor. It shows even if it's not your first time it's still a pretty special place to be. Guys were just trying to soak up the ground and its history, it's all around you, even on the walls," he added.

Further talking about playing at Lord's, Jamieson said: "We're mindful of not trying to fit too much in and push the envelope too much. It's not like we haven't really done anything for two or three months. It's about managing the next couple of days."

After the UK tour, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling would be retiring from all forms of cricket.

After the bilateral series against England concludes, the BlackCaps will transition from the ECB's bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

