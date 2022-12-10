Eng vs Pak: Abrar clinches 7 scalps on debut, hosts hold advantage at end of day 1

Multan [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): 24-year-old debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed emerged as the biggest star on the first day of second Test between Pakistan and England, clinching seven scalps on debut to bundle out England for 281 while Babar Azam smashed a half-century to help the hosts cross the 100-run mark at the end of the day's play on Friday.

At the end of the first day of play, Pakistan was at 107/2, with Azam (61*) and Saud Shakeel (32*) unbeaten on the crease.

Opting to bat first, England wanted to ride the momentum of their batting exploits and win in the first Test. Abrar drew first blood after dismissing Zak Crawley for 19. England was 38/1 at this point.

Following this, a 79-run second wicket stand developed between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. Duckett raced to his half-century in just 40 balls. Abrar trapped him lbw to send him back for 63 off 49 balls. England was 117/2.

England had no idea what was coming next for them. Abrar continued his carnage on debut, taking the first seven wickets of the visitor's innings. Pope (60), Joe Root (8), Harry Brook (9), Ben Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) turned out to be his next five victims, which sunk England to 231/7. It seemed that Abrar was on track to take ten wickets in the innings.



But it was fellow spinner Zahid Mahmood, who demolished the lower order, dismissing Ollie Robinson (5), Jack Leach (0) and James Anderson (7). England was bundled out for 281, with Mark Wood (36*) standing as the only batter unbeaten.

Abrar ended with figures of 7/114, while Zahir took 3/63.

In their first innings, Pakistan lost Imam-Ul-Haq (0) to pacer James Anderson early. The hometown boy could not have asked for a worse outing in his birthplace of Multan.

Skipper Babar was next on number three and along with Abdullah Shafique, helped the hosts cross the 50-run mark. But it was Leach, who managed to deceive Shafique with his spin, dismissing him for 14.

Azam and Saud helped Pakistan cross the 100-run mark and complete the first day without any damage.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 107/2 (Babar Azam 61*, Saud Shakeel 32*, James Anderson 1/4) against England: 281 (Ben Duckett 63, Ollie Pope 60, Abrar Ahmed 7/114). (ANI)

