Eng vs SL: Mendis, Dickwella to be investigated after alleged bubble breach

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Two Sri Lanka cricketers, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella are under the scanner after a video emerged on social media showing them out in a public space as they are feared to have breached the team's bio-bubble in England.

Sri Lanka manager Manuja Kariyapperuma told ESPNcricinfo that the team management would be investigating the matter on Monday, but could not confirm whether a breach had actually taken place.

However, the area that Mendis and Dickwella have been seen to be in, in the images that have come out, does not appear to be in the vicinity of the team hotel in Durham, Kariyapperuma said.



If Mendis and Dickwella had indeed breached the bubble, they would likely be required to isolate for several days, and are not going to be available for the first two ODIs of the three-match series, at least.

This potential breach of Covid-19-related health protocols has come amidst the already difficult tour of England for Lanka. Earlier, England clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series after Saturday's thrashing win over the visitors. The hosts scored 180 in their 20 overs and then Sri Lanka folded for 91 in the dead rubber to seal the series.

England and Sri Lanka will now face up in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday at Chester-le-Street. (ANI)

