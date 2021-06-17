ENG W vs IND W, only Test: Knight shines but late wickets give visitors edge on Day One

Bristol [UK], June 16 (ANI): Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were the standout performers for England but the likes of Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma struck in the evening session to give India women an edge on Day One of the only Test here at the County Ground, Bristol on Wednesday.

At stumps, England's score reads 269/6 with Katherine Brunt and Sophia Dunkley unbeaten at the crease. For the hosts, Brunt and Dunkley are still batting on 7 and 12 respectively. 92 overs were bowled on Day One of the Test match.

Opting to bat first, England got off to a brilliant start as openers Lauren Winfield Hill and Beaumont put on 69 runs for the first wicket. The run-scoring was brisk and the duo put on as many runs inside 21 overs. The visitors finally broke the partnership in the 21st over as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Hill (35). In the end, Beaumont and skipper Knight ensured that England goes into the lunch interval with the score of 86/1.



After the lunch break, Beaumont and Knight were in no mood to slow down and they piled on the misery on the Indian bowling attack. Both batters put on 71 runs for the second wicket. Sneh Rana finally provided the much-needed breakthrough to the visitors as she dismissed Beaumont (66) in the 49th over.

Nat Sciver along with Knight ensured that England does not lose more wickets before the tea interval, taking the score to 162/2. After the tea interval, these two batters went on to frustrate the Indian attack and went on to put together a third-wicket stand of 90 runs.

Finally, the stand was broken by Deepti Sharma as she had Sciver (42) adjudged leg-before wicket in the 73rd over. Soon after, Amy Ellen Jones (1) was sent back to the pavilion by Sneh Rana, reducing England to 236/4. Knight (95) failed to get her century as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma and with her wicket, Mithali's side staged a return in the match, getting England five down on 244 runs.

Georgia Elwiss (5) was then sent packing by Sneh Rana and England's innings started to go downhill pretty quickly. In the end, Brunt and Dunkley ensured that the hosts do not lose more wickets and both batters took England's score past the 260-run mark.

Brief Scores: England Women 269/6 (Heather Knight 95, Tammy Beaumont 66, Sneh Rana 3-77) vs India Women. (ANI)

