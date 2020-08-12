England add Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Southampton [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, England have added Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson as a replacement of all-rounder Ben Stokes in the 14-man squad on Wednesday.

"Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson is added to the squad for the first time replacing Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who left the bio-secure bubble after the first Test for family reasons," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

On Monday, ECB said Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has left England men's bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement and will miss the chance to make his Test debut in the second Test against Pakistan.

On Sunday, ECB announced that Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons.

England had a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game with three-wicket at Old Trafford.

England 14-man squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The second Test of the series will be played at Ageas Bowl from Thursday, August 13. (ANI)





