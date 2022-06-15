England all-rounder David Willey to return to Northamptonshire on four-year deal

London [UK], June 15 (ANI): England all-rounder David Willey is all set to rejoin Northamptonshire for the 2023 season after seven years at Yorkshire.

The all-rounder made 197 appearances for the county cricket between 2009 and 2015 and has signed a new four-year contract with Northamptonshire.

"The best journey takes you home. Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman's shed. When I think back to my first introduction to cricket, I think of Northants. Northants supported and nurtured me in my younger years and gave me the opportunities to achieve my childhood dreams," David Willey said in an official statement released by Northamptonshire.

"During the seven years I've been away, I have continued to watch the club closely and found myself celebrating their successes. I always hoped at some stage in my career I would find my way back and I'm excited that the time is now. My love and passion for Northamptonshire has always been there and I hope I can give the club more than just my runs and wickets. I still have great ambitions in the game, to play at the highest level, to win trophies but also to give back to the club that has given me so much," he added.



Particularly dangerous in T20 cricket, Willey sits in the county's top 10 runscorers and second in the Steelbacks' all-time wicket-takers tally. The left-hander was recently selected by supporters as Northamptonshire's greatest ever T20 player.

Chief Executive Ray Payne was delighted to bring Northamptonshire's 460th first-class cricketer back to The County Ground.

"It's brilliant to be able to confirm the signing of David Willey and to bring him back to Northamptonshire. It's a significant move that makes our ambitions for the professional squad really clear," Payne said.

We've already seen what he's able to do for the Steelbacks and the international experience David has gained in white-ball cricket further strengthens our squad and really supports our goals of bringing more trophies at Wantage Road," he added.

Willey has been named in England's white-ball squad for the upcoming tour against the Netherlands and joins the Northamptonshire squad following the end of the season. (ANI)

