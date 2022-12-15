England all-rounder Freya Kemp to miss T20 WC 2023 due to a back injury

London [UK], December 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Freya Kemp will miss the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year due to a stress fracture in her back.

"After receiving further exploratory scans in the UK, it has been confirmed that England Women and Southern Vipers' all-rounder Freya Kemp has sustained a stress fracture in her back," read a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

She will begin rehabilitation together with the England and Southern Vipers medical teams.



The Women's T20 World Cup will be held next year in South Africa, from February 10 to February 26.

Kemp made her international debut in the summer and immediately made waves, becoming the youngest England player, male or female, to smash a debut T20I half-century.

She was not part of England's 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies in the Caribbean as she was nursing a back pain sustained at the start of the tour.

Kemp has played 2 ODIs and 9 T20Is for England. She has scored 17 runs in her 2 ODIs and has taken three wickets in the format.

She aggregated 52 runs in 2 innings in 9 T20Is. Kemp also has eight wickets in the format. (ANI)

